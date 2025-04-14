Bwala Slams Senator Ndume for Poor Performance, Praises Senator Natasha

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, has strongly blasted Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume of Borno South for what he called years of poor performance in the National Assembly.

Speaking on Channels TV’s “Sunday Politics,” Bwala compared Ndume’s 22-year legislative career to that of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central, who has served for less than two years. He argued that Natasha has achieved far more in a short time than Ndume has in over two decades.

Bwala accused Ndume of failing to use his influential positions such as Senate Majority Leader and chairman of key defence committees to improve the lives of his constituents.

He pointed out that over 120,000 people from Southern Borno are still displaced and living in Cameroon, with little effort made to bring them back home.

He also alleged that despite the large sums allocated for constituency projects, there is little to show for it, claiming even the boreholes Ndume said he drilled are not functioning.

According to Bwala, Ndume has never had a bill passed in the Senate, and most of his legislative efforts don’t make it past the second reading.

He further denied Ndume’s claim of sponsoring the bill that established the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), stating that it was actually sponsored by Senator Murtala Nyako.

When asked about Ndume’s frequent visits to his constituency, Bwala dismissed them as ineffective. He also claimed that Ndume’s political career has been built on backing from powerful figures rather than genuine public support, adding that he has never won a primary election and was even stoned in his village in 2023.

Bwala concluded by urging Ndume to use his platform to advocate for the return of displaced Borno residents and challenged him to show proof of his achievements.

In contrast, he praised Senator Natasha for her active engagement and visible development efforts in Kogi Central.