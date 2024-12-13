Anambra Guber: There Is No Credible Opposition To Unseat Soludo- Udechukwu Boasts

The Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Christian Udechukwu has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA would emerge victorious in the next governorship election in the state.

The APGA Chieftain who made this known while responding to interview questions on the programme; In Conversation With Prof. Adibe, on Thursday December 12, boasted that there is no credible opposition in the state to wrestle power from the APGA-led administration of governor Charles Soludo in the forthcoming governorship poll.

“For Anambra 2025, I have no fear and the reason is, I have never allowed fear as a composition of my decision-making. It is not part of my metrics.

There is no credible opposition in Anambra state. All The political parties in Anambra state that could be standing up against APGA have all collapsed from all manners of conflicts within themselves that have nothing to do with the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Incidentally, there is no error in the APGA. All have been rectified. The faction, no faction has all disappeared.” Udechukwu added.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has announced that the 2025 Anambra State Governorship election will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement during a consultative meeting with political parties earlier in October 2024.

Yakubu noted that the formal notice for the election will be published on November 13, 2024, in line with the requirements of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandates that the notice for any election be issued no later than 360 days before the election date.

