Seek Solace, Transformation in God’s Temple -Oborevwori Tells Christians

Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, charged Christians to see the temple of God as a place to pray, seek solace and divine transformation.

The Governor gave the charge at the dedication service of the new church auditorium of Jesus Christ Temple Ministry, Ebrumede roundabout, Effurun.

The Governor, in his remarks, appreciated the General Overseer, Prophet Amos Evomobor, for his visionary leadership, adding that the church building was an investment by the people into the kingdom of God.

He said; “it is with great humility that I stand before you today to dedicate this new new Church auditorium. I thank the leadership for the privilege to be part of this significant moment in the life of this ministry.

“This is not only a physical structure that we are dedicating, but a place where lives will be transformed, prayers answered and the name of God will be glorified.

“I acknowledge the visionary leadership of Prophet Amos Evomobor and all those that played a role in the construction of this church. What you did is not for man but a kingdom investment to God and this will not be in vain.

“May this church be filled with His divine presence, joy and win souls for Christ as we come together for worship.

“Today’s programme is a moment of great spiritual significance. We declare that this will be a house of prayer, a place of refuge for the weary and centre for mission outreach.”

Continuing, the Governor said; “my joy is that, over a year ago, when we came to inspect this place and the concept design was presented to me, I found out that more than half of this church auditorium will be removed.

“I told the Ministry of Works that they are going to change the design. As an Elder in the Living Faith Church, I will not be part of a situation where a church building will be destroyed”.

Earlier in a sermon, the General Overseer of the church, Jesus Christ Temple Ministry, Prophet Amos Evomobor, said that he gave God the glory for his life and that of the church, saying that he was the least qualified when God called him to do His (God) work because of his educational background.

According to him, “If God calls you, even though you are not qualified in your own thinking, carry on with the assignment. When God called me, I said, ‘I did not go to school.’

“But God said, ‘I want to use the foolish things to shame the world.’ I wanted to go back to school but He (God) said no. When I prayed, people began to receive healings and different miracles anywhere I went.”

He commended the Governor for his great leadership qualities and the transformation he was bringing to Warri and its environs.

