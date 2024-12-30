AC Milan Sacks Men’s First Team Head Coach

AC Milan has announced that they have sacked their men’s first-team head coach, Paulo Fonseca.

AC Milan stated: “Paulo Fonseca has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach of the Men’s First Team following a poor half-season that saw the Serie A giants languishing in 8th position in the Serie A table.”

The club further expressed: “AC Milan extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors.”

This season, the team has managed only 7 wins, suffered 4 defeats, and recorded 6 draws, resulting in a total of 27 points. This leaves them 14 points behind league leaders Atalanta.

In the UEFA Champions League, the team has performed better, winning 4 of their six group-stage matches and maintaining an unbeaten run with two draws. With 12 points, they sit at the top of their group.

Paulo Fonseca was appointed in June this year as a replacement for Italian coach Stefano Pioli, who had guided Milan to a single league title in 2022 during his five-year tenure. Pioli’s final season saw Milan finish second, 19 points behind champions Inter Milan.

