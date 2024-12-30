Mohamed Salah tipped for 2025 Ballon d’Or after Liverpool’s incredible campaign

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah is being touted as a strong contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or following an exceptional 2024/25 campaign with Liverpool.

Salah delivered a stellar performance in Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham in London, scoring the team’s third goal just before halftime after Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo had opened the scoring. Second-half strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota sealed the comprehensive win.

With this victory, Salah now leads the European Golden Boot race with 17 goals, overtaking Robert Lewandowski (16). He also tops the Premier League charts for both goals (17) and assists (13). Across all competitions this season, the 32-year-old has amassed 20 goals and 17 assists in just 26 matches.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Salah emphasized his focus on Liverpool’s success, stating:

“The only thing in my mind, to be fair, is I want Liverpool to win the league, and I just want to be part of that. That’s the only thing I’ve really focused on since the beginning of the season. I will do my best for the team to win trophies. We are in the right direction, but of course, a few other teams are trying to catch up with us, and they are very good teams. We just need to stay focused and humble, work hard, and just go again.”

Salah’s form this season marks a dramatic turnaround. In his previous two Premier League campaigns, he scored 18 goals with 10 assists in 2023/24 and 19 goals with 12 assists in 2022/23. By December this season, he is already on track to surpass those numbers.

Despite finishing fifth in the 2022 Ballon d’Or rankings behind winner Karim Benzema, Salah failed to make the top 30 shortlist in 2023. He was also overlooked for the CAF African Footballer of the Year award, which was recently won by Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman. However, Salah’s resurgence in 2024/25 has brought back discussions about his place among football’s elite.

Salah’s consistency is undeniable—this season marks the eighth consecutive campaign he has scored 20+ goals across all competitions for Liverpool. If his current form continues, he could finally claim football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

