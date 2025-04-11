Security Report Names Borno, Zamfara, and Niger as Nigeria’s Most Dangerous States in 2025

As security challenges across Nigeria continue to worsen, with killings and kidnappings on the rise, a new report highlights increasing violence in several states, including Zamfara, Niger, and Borno.

According to Beacon Security Intelligence, a firm that monitors security issues in Nigeria and the Sahel region, more people were killed in the first three months of 2025 than in the last quarter of 2024.

The report states that 3,610 lives were lost between January and March 2025, marking a concerning rise in violence.

In an interview with the BBC, the CEO of Beacon Security Intelligence explained that attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP have increased in the northeast, while bandits and other armed groups remain a major threat in the northwest.

Earlier this week, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum expressed alarm over Boko Haram’s growing control in parts of the state.

The extremist group has carried out deadly attacks, targeting civilians and even military bases. Security Report Names Borno, Zamfara, and Niger as Nigeria’s Most Dangerous States in 2025Security Report Names Borno, Zamfara, and Niger as Nigeria’s Most Dangerous States in 2025

Meanwhile, bandit activity continues to terrorize residents in Zamfara and Niger states, with kidnappings and violent raids becoming more frequent. The situation remains dire as security forces struggle to contain the escalating crisis.