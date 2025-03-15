Niger State Governor Approves New Environmental Sanitation and Waste Control Regulations for 2025

In a significant move to enhance environmental cleanliness and waste management, Niger State Governor, Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago, officially approved the Niger State Environmental Sanitation and Waste Control Regulations for the year 2025 on Friday.

These regulations are designed to address issues related to environmental sanitation and the management of all types of waste across the state. Importantly, these rules will be enforced without interfering with any existing laws currently in place.

Under the new regulations, every individual, property owner, or vehicle operator—whether the vehicle is in motion or stationary—will be held accountable for maintaining the cleanliness of their immediate surroundings.

This measure aims to foster a culture of responsibility and environmental consciousness among residents and visitors alike.

To further emphasize the importance of environmental hygiene, Governor Umaru Bago has declared the last Saturday of every month as Environmental Sanitation Day.

This decision was made in accordance with the powers granted to him under Section 5 (1) and (2) of the Niger State Environmental Protection Agency Law, which was enacted in 2022 and subsequently amended.

As part of the observance of Environmental Sanitation Day, there will be a temporary restriction on the movement of people and vehicles from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the designated day each month.

During this three-hour period, all residents and property owners are required to focus on thorough cleaning of their premises, including the proper disposal of waste.

This initiative is intended to ensure that the state maintains a high standard of cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

Governor Bago’s administration hopes that these measures will not only improve the overall hygiene and aesthetics of Niger State but also promote public health and environmental conservation.

The governor has called on all citizens to actively participate in this monthly exercise, emphasizing that a clean environment is a collective responsibility.