Security Operatives Capture Drug Trafficker Linked to Terrorists in Tsafe

Security operatives in Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State have arrested a suspected drug trafficker who was supplying illegal substances worth millions of naira to terrorists in the region.

The Chairman of Tsafe Local Government Council, Malam Garba Shehu Fanchers, announced the arrest on Saturday, calling it a major breakthrough in the fight against insecurity.

Fanchers credited the success to the tireless efforts of security forces and the support of the local administration, in line with the state government’s commitment to tackling crime.

“This achievement is due to the dedication of our security personnel and the prayers and support of our people. As chairman, I am committed to doing everything possible to protect lives and property,” he said.

He highlighted that Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has made security a top priority, and the arrest is proof of the ongoing crackdown on criminal networks in Zamfara State.

Fanchers urged residents of Tsafe LGA to continue supporting security agencies and praying for peace in the region.

“With your cooperation and prayers, we will defeat terrorism and restore peace to our communities,” he assured.

He also expressed optimism that more progress would be made as the government strengthens efforts to combat insecurity across Zamfara State.