Security Forces Rescue 9 Kidnapping Victims in Early Morning Operation

In the early hours of Wednesday April 9, 2025, around 1:25 a.m., security forces successfully stopped a kidnapping attempt and rescued nine people from armed bandits.

According to intelligence sources the bandits, riding motorcycles, attacked Farin Dutse in the Dangani area of Musawa Local Government and kidnapped several people.

Quick response from the troops, who deployed a joint APC patrol, a gunfight broke out at the scene. After the clash, six women and three men were safely rescued.

They were taken to the General Hospital in Musawa for medical treatment and are all reported to be in stable condition.