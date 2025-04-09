Court grants abused Mother custody of her 3 Children, awards her Monthly Upkeep Cost

The Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court of Anambra State, sitting at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Awka, has granted one Mrs. Onyinye Enweugwu custody of her three children.

The Custody Order was made in favor of the woman following an application made by Mrs. Onyinye Enweugwu and Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Anambra State, against the husband, Mr. Okechukwu Enweugwu.

Mrs. Onyinye Enweugwu, a businesswoman in Anambra State, sought the intervention of the state government, through the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, Anambra State, when her husband forcefully took away her three children from her.

The mother of three alleged that her husband beats her up, intimidates and harasses her, and also brings women to their matrimonial home.

Following Mrs. Enweugwu’s complaints to the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, Awka, the Commissioner, Obinabo invited both parties for Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, which failed to yield good results.

As a result of the parties’ failure to effectively explore ADR, Mrs. Enweugwu filed a civil action before the Special Court of Anambra State, praying the Honorable Court would grant her custody of the two children of the marriage.

Delivering a Ruling on the motion-on-Notice, brought pursuant to the Child’s Rights Law of Anambra State, 2004, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) VAPP Law of Anambra State, 2017, and under the inherent authorities of the Court, the presiding Chief Magistrate, Genevieve C. Osakwe prohibited the respondent, either by himself or through any other person or persons, from subjecting the first applicant, Mrs. Onyinye Enweugwu, to any form or acts of violence, intimidation or harassment, in any manner whatsoever.

The court ordered that the custody of her three children be granted to the woman and also directed the husband to pay his wife every month, the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand naira for upkeep and maintenance of the children of the marriage.

While expressing joy over the Court’s verdicts in favor of the woman, the Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, Hon. Obinabo lauded the court for always standing on the path of law, justice, and truth,

Obinabo assured that the State Government, through her Ministry, would continue to be the voice of the voiceless women and children in the state, especially widows and vulnerable persons, who have nobody to speak or stand for them.