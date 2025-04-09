Close Menu
    Mr. Famine, You Have No Shame   

    By on Poem
    Ndaba Sibanda

    The ominous voices of the vexed vendors echo: oh, big bulgy man,

    one foolish day, you’ll face the full fury of the famished in person.

    You fool, fly and flaunt in filched firmaments of fortune and fame

    in a foamy, clumsy and flimsy fashion without a modicum of shame.

    Mr. Famine, why do you deceive yourself and think that forged wealth

    doesn’t stink in cursed cases? A pitiful purveyor of poverty. Not healthy!

    The incensed youth join in: cruel crook, you cook hunger that’s draining.

    A nauseating seed shoots. We call out greed. Brutal bug that’s ruining!

    You and your head, penalty kicks, miskicks and bids have been nothing

    else but a series of scams, humps and hemorrhages. Are we something?      

