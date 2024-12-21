Nigeria’s crisis of hunger demands immediate intervention from governmental bodies, who are increasingly advocating for the implementation of food technology as a feasible remedy. In this report, ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE explores how Nigeria is enhancing her food security framework substantially by utilizing innovations in agriculture—spanning from precision farming techniques to advancements in biotechnology to tackle food security and save biodiversity. This article reveals that despite the ongoing hunger challenges, food technology is revolutionizing the agricultural sector in the nation by enhancing supply chains, increasing storage capabilities, equipping farmers with mobile technology, ensuring food safety through traceability systems, broadening distribution avenues via e-commerce channels, refining farming methods through AgTech solutions, and tackling nutritional concerns.

Amina, a 25-year-old mother, exemplifies the struggles many families endure as hunger escalates into a humanitarian crisis in northeast Nigeria.

She made her way to Bama with her four children after escaping her homeland due to violent conflict.

“At times, we would only heat water on the stove until our children drifted off to sleep, depending solely on prayer for comfort,” she shared.

Ongoing violence from non-state armed groups called Boko Haram and Bandits has resulted in widespread food insecurity, affecting millions.

The situation is worsened by the devastation of agricultural infrastructure and the forced removal of farmers who can no longer cultivate their land.

Amina is not alone in this grim circumstance. Farouk, hailing from Niger, encountered similar difficulties before receiving assistance from aid workers and nutrition training through cooking demonstrations utilizing local ingredients.

Farouk lived in perilous conditions, and her family experienced malnutrition. Her 10-month-old daughter, Hajia, was quickly losing weight due to inadequate nutrition and limited healthcare access.

The UN WFP indicates that over 1.7 million individuals received food aid in these regions just in 2022.

The damage inflicted by conflict not only results in the displacement of populations but also hinders agricultural activities, which are essential for food production.

As communities face challenges in obtaining basic necessities like food and clean water, numerous families find themselves vulnerable and reliant on humanitarian aid for survival.

The experiences of individuals such as Amina and Farouk illustrate a wider narrative of resilience in the face of hardship, while simultaneously emphasizing the critical requirement for ongoing humanitarian support.

Food Technology Advancements

Food technology in Nigeria is undergoing a significant transformation by tackling the various obstacles within the food sector and enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and accessibility.

Studies have shown that one of the most urgent challenges in the Nigerian food industry is the inefficiency in supply chain management.

The ongoing advances in precision agriculture are delivering significant scientific benefits as Nigerian communities embrace food technology. Science stakeholders said the benefits of precision agriculture in Nigeria include increased crop yields through targeted interventions, improved resource efficiency and therefore cost savings, improved decision-making capacity, environmental sustainability, improved access to markets, and increased resilience to the effects of climate change.

These benefits include increased crop yields through optimized practices, improved resource efficiency, contribution to sustainability, facilitated data-driven decision-making, and economic empowerment of farmers. At the same time, they also highlight existing challenges that need to be addressed for wider acceptance.

Those who know better have said that the adoption of precision agriculture technologies is positively impacting environmental sustainability by reducing chemical runoff into water bodies and minimizing carbon emissions from conventional farming practices. By using inputs more carefully based on accurate data rather than applying them across the field, Nigerian farmers who have embraced the technology now preserve biodiversity while maintaining a highly productive farming system.

The vision outlines a future where communities leverage biotechnology, artificial intelligence and digital supply chains to build self-sufficient food systems.

The aim is to ensure that both urban and rural populations have access to sustainable diets while addressing issues such as malnutrition and poverty.

As urbanization increases, Nigerian cities are also seeing increased interest in urban agriculture.

These efforts often utilize modern technologies such as hydroponic and vertical farming systems, allowing residents to grow food in limited spaces while promoting sustainable practices.

The Nigerian government has recognized the importance of technology in agriculture by partnering with private companies to improve food production capacity.

These collaborations aim to integrate advanced technologies into traditional agricultural practices to improve efficiency and yields. Enterprises like GoSource are leveraging technology to optimize procurement processes, oversee inventory, and enhance logistics.

By employing data-driven algorithms, GoSource evaluates market trends and predicts demand, allowing food businesses to acquire supplies at stable costs and avert last-minute procurement emergencies.

This innovation not only lowers expenses but also helps companies ensure a steady availability of products. Against that backdrop, inconsistent power supply has been a persistent challenge for the Nigerian food sector, resulting in the spoilage and wastage of fresh produce. Consequently, inventive refrigeration solutions are being introduced to address this issue.

Mobile technology empowering farmers

To help people like Amina and Farouk, companies are investing in solar-powered cooling units that can operate singly from the country’s power grid.

These technologies help maintain food quality and extend shelf life, eventually reducing losses for both growers and retailers.

Tests reveal that food safety remains a significant concern in Nigeria due to the threat of impurity during processing and distribution. Technologies similar as blockchain are being explored to ameliorate traceability within the food force chain.

Recording every sale on an inflexible tally allows parties to trace the origin of food, icing translucency and responsibility from ranch to chopstick.

The rise of e-commerce platforms has significantly changed the way Nigerian consumers get their groceries. Companies like Jumia Food offer online ordering services that connect consumers directly with original caffs and grocers.

Embracing food technology due to insecurity

Asmau Mohammad, who lives in the same region with Amina and Farouk, despite both she and her hubby having jobs — she as a knitter and he as a cloth dealer — their earnings haven’t kept pace with soaring affectation.

Asmau describes the terrain as one filled with instability due to kidnappings and violence, which further complicates their capability to pierce food. She notes that uneasiness has led original granges to cease operations, drastically reducing available yield.

The hunger extremity in Nigeria isn’t insulated but part of a larger trend affecting over 33 million people projected to face food instability during the June-August 2025 spare season.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), millions of Nigerians are food insecure, particularly in the northeastern region where insurrection has disintegrated husbandry conditioning.

In response to this extremity, colorful state actors including government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and transnational bodies are championing for innovative results to enhance food security.

One prominent approach is the integration of food technology into agrarian practices. Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are being explored as a means to develop crops that are more flexible to pests, conditions, and climate change impacts.

Knowledge transfer through partnership

The country’s agricultural technology transfer policy places a strong emphasis on research and development in the field of agricultural technology.

Initiatives such as the Agricultural Support Policy aim to boost local production through technological advances. Partnerships with international organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) facilitate knowledge transfer on best practices in food technology.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has provided some assistance through food and nutrition assistance, but the ongoing crisis means many families like Amina and Farouk are still struggling.

It is noteworthy that with WFP’s support, Asmau, Amina and Farouk’s families now eat three meals a day instead of two.

But they remain concerned about the long-term impacts on their faces and children’s well-being. However, the UN WFP aims to help 1.6 million people this year alone but is facing serious funding challenges as demand increases.

Onwumere writes from Rivers State

