Bottled Issues: The Poisonous Threat To Progress

Sade, an intelligent woman, finds it challenging to meet life’s demands and struggles to make ends meet. One would expect that with her intelligence, she would be successful and face fewer struggles in life compared to her peers. However, the opposite is true for her. She constantly questions everything because she feels life has been unfair to her. Little did she know that the weight of her past traumas and emotional scars had been holding her back from achieving her goals and moving forward in life.

Her healing journey began when she opened herself up to her Creator after a night filled with deep sorrow and groaning. It was during this process of opening up that she realized that the pain, hurt, trauma, rape, molestations, rejections, and disappointments she had bottled up for so long were the very things that had clipped her wings and left her feeling grounded. She never imagined that these unaddressed and bottled-up issues could cause her so much damage.

Healing is a gradual process; the more she opens herself up, the more her wings begin to grow back, and eventually, she starts to soar again. She begins to see herself in a new light, finding reasons to smile and walk with newfound confidence. She realizes that she is an answer to the unspoken questions in the hearts of those around her.

Walking with broken wings will only keep you grounded, distract you, and hold you back from reaching your goals in life. The hurts you’ve concealed for so long, the sexual abuse you endured during your childhood, the feelings of not being loved or accepted, disappointments and different past traumas do more harm than good. They are the very things that damaged your wings and have weighed you down for so long.

Not flying means living outside your purpose and if you are living outside your purpose, what is the essence of life? It is, therefore, important that you open up to your Creator for healing and restoration and speak out so that you can break free from your past that has kept you stuck in a cycle of brokenness and stopped you from making progress in life. Always remember, the world is waiting for you to take flight because you are an eagle, created to soar.

Also, allow yourself to heal fully before attempting to fly again; don’t rush because navigating the world with partially mended wings will only lead you back to square one.

Finally, confront your fears, pursue your dreams, and dismiss every thought that has kept you down for so long. Never forget this: You’re an eagle and you were made to fly.

