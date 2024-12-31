Save Us From Our Corrupt Governor Chukwuma Soludo Natives Beg Anambra Govt

Youths from Amawbia community in Awka South local Government Area of Anambra State have staged a protest at the State Government House, Awka, over what they described as multiple crisis creating disunity in their town.

The protesters barricaded the State seat of power with placards, chanting solidarity songs and calling for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s interventions towards resolving the crisis.

Some of placards read, “Current Amawbia Town Union ATU corrupt, President General PG leading selfish agenda, election team hiden with agenda, Goddy Aronu urgently sold community land, we don’t want trouble in Amawbia, election will bring trouble, we want peace in Amawbia, and new constitution before elections.

Others were, “we want support from governor Soludo to create a better Amawbia, give us fresh electoral committee, we want election with new electoral committee”, among others.

Speaking with journalists shortly after handing over the protest letter to the State Government officials, the leader of the protesters, Mr Emma Okafor, appealed to governor Soludo to set up a committee to look into the matters that have been fuelling crisis in the community.

He listed major challenges disrupting the peace of the community to include illegal sales of community land by some land grabbers in the town, inability to elect a Traditional ruler, a President General and factional leadership crisis among others.

He said, “This protest is to let the State Government know what Amawbia community is currently going through under the leadership of Comrade Goddy Aronu, the President General of Amawbia community.

“We are also here to appeal to Governor Soludo to cancel the forthcoming President-General election scheduled to hold on the 30th December, 2024. We can not afford to conduct the election amidst crisis.

“Four out of the six contesters of the election have no confidence in the electoral committee, the process should be cancelled.

“Our community has been taken over by land grabbers, sponsored by people who don’t want peace to reign in our town. We want peace and unity in our community. The government should set up a committee to look into the matters.

“We are tired of imposition of President General on us by some few individuals who have been selling our lands and committing other atrocious acts in the town. We want the election to be put on hold until peace is returned to our community.”

While receiving the protest letter, the government officials promised the protesters that the governor would attend to their challenges in no distance time.

They also urged the protesters to maintain peace to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

