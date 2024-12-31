NDLEA Kaduna Command Arrests 1,290 Suspects, Seizes 4,589kg of Drugs in 2024

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 1,290 suspects and seized 4,589.361 kilograms of illicit drugs in 2024.

The Commander of the Kaduna State NDLEA, Samaila Danmalam, revealed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He stated that the arrests and seizures occurred between January and December 2024 as part of the agency’s efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

“Our operations this year involved raids and other enforcement actions to disrupt drug-related crimes,” Danmalam said.

The commander reported that those arrested included drug traffickers, users, and others involved in enabling drug-related activities.

The substances seized included cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, tramadol, rohypnol, and other psychotropic substances.

The command also intercepted: 2,023 rounds of 9mm and 7.62mm ammunition, Two firearms: an English pistol and a locally-made pistol, Counterfeit N1,000 notes amounting to N4.8 million

Additionally, 124 drug dens and illicit gathering spots were dismantled during the operations.

Danmalam emphasized that the fight against drugs requires more than enforcement. In 2024, the command intensified public awareness campaigns, educational programs, and rehabilitation initiatives.

These efforts aimed to help drug users recover and reintegrate into society as productive members.

The command prosecuted 189 suspects in court, securing convictions for 155 individuals. The convicted suspects received prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years.

Danmalam expressed gratitude to the Kaduna State Government, traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organizations, media, and security agencies for their support.

He called on the public to provide timely and useful information to help achieve a drug-free Kaduna State.

