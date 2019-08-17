Saturday Poll: Ladies, What Will You Do If You Find Out Your Partner Cheated On You? Walk Away Or Be Like Omawumi?

Hey lovelies,

The weekend is finally here, so let’s shake things up a little! I have a racy question for y’all. But this is particularly for the ladies.

What will you do if you find out that your partner cheated on you? Would that be the end of the relationship or would you forgive and move on?

Personally, I don’t think I can stay back with a partner who cheats on me. I am a very imaginative person, so the moment I hear or find your that my husband cheated on me, I wouldn’t stop replaying the possible scenario in my head. Like, it’s stuck with me forever no matter how much I will try to forgive and forget. I might forgive but that fact that I wouldn’t forget would make me walk away from the marriage or relationship.

But then, I know that unlike me, most ladies would be willing to stick around. Yesterday, while I was roaming online, I stumbled on a post where our celebrity singer, Omawumi revealed that she wouldn’t leave her husband because of a cheating error.

According to the singer;

I can’t leave because of one cheating error. It’s not a good way to do these things but you know, I call my husband my partner, it’s a partnership, na two of us na hin dey inside (we are both in the relationship together). So, what you would not want me to do to you, don’t do it to me. It’s not feminism, it’s very simple mathematics. I didn’t say it’s equal partnership because my husband is the head of my home and it’s not feminism but when you go and cheat, and you say it’s by mistake, did you fall inside by mistake? But he needs to explain to me, do you want to do it again? Those are the questions we would discuss and then he will pay a penalty under punishment like say you aren’t visiting home front again because you have gone to visit outside”.

So, back to my question ladies, what will you do if you find out that your partner cheated on you? Would that be the end of the relationship or would you forgive like our celebrity singer, Omawumi and move on?