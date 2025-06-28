Saraki Urges PDP to Resolve Leadership Crisis Before Holding NEC Meeting

Former Senate President and Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has emphasized the need to resolve the party’s internal leadership crisis particularly the dispute over the position of national secretary before any National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting or national convention can be held.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Friday night and Monitored By The News Chronicle, Saraki described the unresolved issue as a major challenge to the unity and effectiveness of the party.

He stressed that the NEC, which is responsible for making key decisions for the party, cannot function properly until the matter is settled.

“This issue has dragged on for too long,” Saraki said. “We can’t have a proper convention without first clearing up who the national secretary is. It’s a basic and essential issue.”

He referenced the Supreme Court’s ruling on March 21, 2025, which confirmed Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the legitimate national secretary.

However, Saraki admitted that some members of the party are still resisting the decision, despite the clear verdict.

Saraki added that a recent meeting between the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) brought more clarity, with nine out of ten participants agreeing with INEC’s recognition of Anyanwu.

He dismissed claims that the conflict is driven by hidden political interests and urged all party members to put unity and legality above personal ambitions.

“The world is watching us,” Saraki said. “There are no hidden agendas here. We are only doing what is legal and best for the party.”