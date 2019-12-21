Sanusi accepts Ganduje’s appointment as Chairman of Emirs

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has accepted the appointment as Chairman Council of Emirs in Kano state but rejected a letter in circulation that he asked the governor to make specific clarifications on the appointment.

In a letter dated December 20, 2019, and signed on behalf of Kano emirate council secretary, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the acceptance of the position by the emir was categorically stated thus: “Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, had not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs. His Highness accepts the appointment.

The letter continues, “In doing so, His Highness requests for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor. For clarity, these directives may include, the appointment of other members of the Council, the appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Secretariat and other logistics, to make the Council operational.”

The letter was addressed to the secretary to the state government who was asked to “graciously convey to His Excellency, the Governor, the renewed assurances of the highest esteem and regard of His Highness, Sarkin Kano.

However, Chief of Staff to the Emir Munir Sanusi Bayero told our Reporter that the letter in circulation requesting the governor to make specific clarifications on the emirs appointment was not from them.

“Yes we have accepted the appointment in earnest and we have our unreserved loyalty to the Governor and his government, but the purported letter in circulation does not come from us”, Munir added.

The December 9th letter of Emir Sanusi’s appointment was signed by the permanent secretary, special duties, Musa Yahaya Bichi on behalf of the secretary to the state government.