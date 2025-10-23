Salah Under Fire for Ignoring Wirtz as Fans Accuse Liverpool Star of Selfish Play in Frankfurt Win

Mohamed Salah is facing backlash from Liverpool fans after a moment of controversy during the Reds’ 5–1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League.

The Egyptian forward was accused of being “greedy” after ignoring Florian Wirtz, who was perfectly positioned for what could have been his first goal since joining Liverpool.

The News Chronicle gathered that the incident occurred late in the match when Salah, desperate to end his goal drought, chose to shoot instead of setting up Wirtz for an easy finish.

The 22-year-old German, signed for a record £116 million, appeared visibly frustrated as the chance slipped away. Salah’s decision has since sparked a wave of criticism from supporters questioning his attitude and teamwork.

Arne Slot, Liverpool’s head coach, had initially benched Salah following a series of poor results and handed starting roles to summer arrivals Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Salah was introduced in the 74th minute, managing three shots but no goal—extending his scoreless run since September 17. His performance reignited fan debates about whether his influence in the team is beginning to fade.

Several fans took to social media to voice their anger. One wrote, “That’s so greedy from Salah, Wirtz was right there for his first goal,” while another claimed, “Salah personally hates Flo, no other explanation.” Others argued that Salah’s body language and reluctance to pass show a lack of cohesion within Liverpool’s attacking unit.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher had earlier supported Slot’s decision to rest Salah, insisting that the veteran forward should no longer be immune to rotation. He noted that at 33, Salah must be managed carefully, especially with Liverpool facing a congested fixture schedule.

As Liverpool prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League, questions remain over whether Salah will be reinstated to the starting lineup or kept on the bench amid growing calls for tactical balance and team harmony.