spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 23, 2025 - 2:47 PM

Lafarge Africa Quadruples Profit as Strong Cement Demand Fuels Growth

AfricaBusiness
— By: Ken Ibenne

Lafarge Africa Quadruples Profit as Strong Cement Demand Fuels Growth

Lafarge Africa Plc, one of Nigeria’s top cement and building materials companies, has posted an excellent showing a stunning 246% increase in profit after tax to ₦207.78 billion ended September 30, 2025.

Driven mostly by rising cement sales and enhanced operational efficiency, this is a fourfold jump from the ₦60.08 billion registered in the same period of 2024.

 

Total income increased by 63% from ₦479.49 billion in the prior year to ₦780.49 billion, according to the unaudited financial statement of the company.

While aggregate and concrete sales increased to ₦19.95 billion from ₦12.89 billion, cement manufacturing stayed the main revenue source for the company at ₦759.62 billion. Other product types contributed N915.24 million.

 

Highlighting improved cost control and greater production output, operating profit jumped 129 percent to ₦298.41 billion. Compared to ₦94.33 billion in the same period last year, profit before tax surged to ₦313.29 billion. Reflecting increased value creation for stockholders, earnings per share jumped from 373 kobo to 1,290 kobo.

 

The News Chronicle gathered that Lafarge maintained rigorous cost management in spite of inflationary pressures and erratic energy costs. Well below income growth, sales costs rose only 34 percent to ₦324.36 billion.

Administrative expenses reached ₦44.79 billion, mostly attributable to staff and technical service fees, while selling and distribution expenditures grew to ₦117.24 billion.

 

Following loan payments and less foreign currency exposure, the company reported a marked decrease in finance costs from ₦36.56 billion to ₦5.40 billion. Finance income, by contrast, increased to ₦20.28 billion, driven by returns on short-term deposits and exchange gains.

 

Higher investments in property and equipment helped Lafarge’s overall assets grow to ₦1.03 trillion from ₦810 billion. Driven by retained profits and steady profitability, total equity soared to ₦629.2 billion.

 

Chief Executive Officer Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said that the company’s performance shows “sustained volume growth, operational excellence, and flexible response to market opportunities.”

He stressed that notwithstanding the difficult macroeconomic climate, Lafarge Africa is still committed to using its resilience to generate long-lasting value and support sustainable development.

Previous article
Salah Under Fire for Ignoring Wirtz as Fans Accuse Liverpool Star of Selfish Play in Frankfurt Win
Next article
 Aparutu and His Life Coach
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Group Links Otti’s Allies, Contractors to Alleged Standards Breach in Abia Market Collapse

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
An Abia state-based rights group, the Centre for Human...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Technology 0
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

News 0
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Africa 0
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x