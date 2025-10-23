Lafarge Africa Quadruples Profit as Strong Cement Demand Fuels Growth

Lafarge Africa Plc, one of Nigeria’s top cement and building materials companies, has posted an excellent showing a stunning 246% increase in profit after tax to ₦207.78 billion ended September 30, 2025.

Driven mostly by rising cement sales and enhanced operational efficiency, this is a fourfold jump from the ₦60.08 billion registered in the same period of 2024.

Total income increased by 63% from ₦479.49 billion in the prior year to ₦780.49 billion, according to the unaudited financial statement of the company.

While aggregate and concrete sales increased to ₦19.95 billion from ₦12.89 billion, cement manufacturing stayed the main revenue source for the company at ₦759.62 billion. Other product types contributed N915.24 million.

Highlighting improved cost control and greater production output, operating profit jumped 129 percent to ₦298.41 billion. Compared to ₦94.33 billion in the same period last year, profit before tax surged to ₦313.29 billion. Reflecting increased value creation for stockholders, earnings per share jumped from 373 kobo to 1,290 kobo.

The News Chronicle gathered that Lafarge maintained rigorous cost management in spite of inflationary pressures and erratic energy costs. Well below income growth, sales costs rose only 34 percent to ₦324.36 billion.

Administrative expenses reached ₦44.79 billion, mostly attributable to staff and technical service fees, while selling and distribution expenditures grew to ₦117.24 billion.

Following loan payments and less foreign currency exposure, the company reported a marked decrease in finance costs from ₦36.56 billion to ₦5.40 billion. Finance income, by contrast, increased to ₦20.28 billion, driven by returns on short-term deposits and exchange gains.

Higher investments in property and equipment helped Lafarge’s overall assets grow to ₦1.03 trillion from ₦810 billion. Driven by retained profits and steady profitability, total equity soared to ₦629.2 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said that the company’s performance shows “sustained volume growth, operational excellence, and flexible response to market opportunities.”

He stressed that notwithstanding the difficult macroeconomic climate, Lafarge Africa is still committed to using its resilience to generate long-lasting value and support sustainable development.