Nigeria, India Strengthen Educational Ties, Plan First IIT Campus

Nigeria and India are deepening their educational cooperation as plans advance for the establishment of the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Nigeria.

The proposed IIT Nigeria campus will be hosted at the Federal Government Academy, Suleja, Niger State, and is expected to become a centre of excellence for science, technology, and innovation education in Africa.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in Nigeria–India relations, reflecting both nations’ commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in higher education, research, and technology transfer.

The IIT model, renowned globally for producing some of the world’s leading scientists, engineers, and innovators, will be adapted to meet Nigeria’s educational and developmental needs.

According to officials, the proposed IIT Nigeria will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research and innovation, while also offering advanced academic training to students across Africa.

It aims to foster collaboration between Nigerian and Indian institutions, promote faculty exchange, and provide a platform for joint research projects in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and industrial technology.

Both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to making IIT Nigeria a global model of academic excellence, innovation, and partnership. The project is expected to boost Nigeria’s efforts to enhance technical education, create skilled manpower for the knowledge economy, and position the country as a regional leader in science and technology development.

The partnership builds on the longstanding educational and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and India, which have continued to expand through technical cooperation, scholarships, and institutional collaborations.

When completed, IIT Nigeria will stand as a testament to the shared vision of both nations in promoting innovation-driven education and sustainable development.