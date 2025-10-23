spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 23, 2025 - 11:54 AM

Nigeria, India Strengthen Educational Ties, Plan First IIT Campus

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Nigeria, India Strengthen Educational Ties, Plan First IIT Campus
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

Nigeria and India are deepening their educational cooperation as plans advance for the establishment of the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Nigeria.

The proposed IIT Nigeria campus will be hosted at the Federal Government Academy, Suleja, Niger State, and is expected to become a centre of excellence for science, technology, and innovation education in Africa.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in Nigeria–India relations, reflecting both nations’ commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in higher education, research, and technology transfer.

The IIT model, renowned globally for producing some of the world’s leading scientists, engineers, and innovators, will be adapted to meet Nigeria’s educational and developmental needs.

According to officials, the proposed IIT Nigeria will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research and innovation, while also offering advanced academic training to students across Africa.

It aims to foster collaboration between Nigerian and Indian institutions, promote faculty exchange, and provide a platform for joint research projects in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and industrial technology.

Both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to making IIT Nigeria a global model of academic excellence, innovation, and partnership. The project is expected to boost Nigeria’s efforts to enhance technical education, create skilled manpower for the knowledge economy, and position the country as a regional leader in science and technology development.

The partnership builds on the longstanding educational and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and India, which have continued to expand through technical cooperation, scholarships, and institutional collaborations.

When completed, IIT Nigeria will stand as a testament to the shared vision of both nations in promoting innovation-driven education and sustainable development.

Previous article
Chelsea’s Young Guns Make History as Estevao Leads 5-1 Rout Over Ajax at Stamford Bridge
Next article
Salah Under Fire for Ignoring Wirtz as Fans Accuse Liverpool Star of Selfish Play in Frankfurt Win
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Salah Under Fire for Ignoring Wirtz as Fans Accuse Liverpool Star of Selfish Play in Frankfurt Win

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Mohamed Salah is facing backlash from Liverpool fans after...

Chelsea’s Young Guns Make History as Estevao Leads 5-1 Rout Over Ajax at Stamford Bridge

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Chelsea’s new generation of stars announced themselves on the...

FG, National Assembly Hold Retreat to Align Vision for Solid Minerals Sector

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has hosted members...

Dangote Refinery Eyes NGX Listing as Plans for Global Expansion Intensify

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed plans to...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Salah Under Fire for Ignoring Wirtz as Fans Accuse Liverpool Star of Selfish Play in Frankfurt Win

Sports 0
Mohamed Salah is facing backlash from Liverpool fans after...

Chelsea’s Young Guns Make History as Estevao Leads 5-1 Rout Over Ajax at Stamford Bridge

Sports 0
Chelsea’s new generation of stars announced themselves on the...

FG, National Assembly Hold Retreat to Align Vision for Solid Minerals Sector

News 0
The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has hosted members...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x