Sahara Group Boss Hails Tinubu’s Bold Energy Reforms

The Managing Director of Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s sweeping reforms in Nigeria’s energy sector, calling them the most courageous and impactful in the nation’s history.

In a feature interview for an upcoming State House TV documentary marking Tinubu’s two years in office, Adesina said the removal of fuel subsidies and market distortions has ushered in transparency, investor confidence, and long-term sustainability.

“The biggest shift is the courage to confront inefficiencies in the petroleum sector. Removing subsidies has made the market more open and predictable,” he stated.

Adesina credited the reforms with unlocking fair competition and aligning public policy with private sector expectations.

“Now, we know how to price. It’s a level playing field. Investment is easier when there’s clarity and consistency,” he said.

He also praised the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), calling it a “game-changer” for policy stability.

According to him, the previous era of policy flip-flops discouraged serious investors.

On the power front, Adesina welcomed progress in settling legacy debts, noting it would attract new capital and deepen existing investments. “There’s life in the business again,” he added.

He further commended the government’s drive toward energy transition, citing momentum in gas-to-power initiatives, compressed natural gas (CNG), and carbon credit schemes.

“The foundation has been laid. It’s being re-engineered for prosperity to reach every Nigerian,” Adesina concluded.