Two Gunmen Killed, Police Officer Feared Dead as Armed Men Attack Checkpoint in Soludo’s Hometown, Isuofia

Two suspected hoodlums have been confirmed killed after a group of armed individuals attacked a security checkpoint in Isuofia in Aguata Council Area, hometown of Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

The attack that happened Thursday night also resulted in a fatal injury to a police officer.

A video obtained by our correspondent showed some Isuofia indigenes arriving at the scene, which was set ablaze during the attack.

They were seen searching for those injured in the blood-filled parts of the scene.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that an operational vehicle of the police was also burnt during the attack.

However, he noted that a joint security team resisted the attack, and two of the criminals were neutralized.

“One of the Anambra Joint Security Team in the late evening of 15th May 2025 resisted an attack by armed criminals at the Security checkpoint in Isuofia.

“Two of the armed hoodlums were neutralized in the process. Regrettably, one of the security operatives was fatally wounded, while one of the security operational vehicles was burnt by the bandits.

“During the ensuing gun battle and due to the superior fire of the Joint security team, the criminals abandoned one of their operational vehicles, a Toyota Sienna, and fled the scene,” Ikenga said.

The PPRO said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has assured that the Command will apprehend the perpetrators. The act is viewed as a test of the collective resolve of Anambra people, working with security forces, to dislodge the criminal elements in the State.

He further assured that the Command will apprehend the perpetrators behind the unpatriotic act.

Meanwhile, calm has returned to the area, and our correspondent who visited the area this morning reports that security has been reinforced. More armed operatives are currently combing nearby bushes for the possible arrest of the fleeing miscreants.