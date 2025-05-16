Charly Boy came for Dino and he is not taking it lightly!

Former lawmaker and well known luxury lover Dino Malaye has responded back at Activist and entertainer Charly Boy for his recent criticism online. Charly Boy took a jab on Dino because of his frequent display of wealth and luxury online.

It all started when Dino Malaye shared a video of himself on his instagram account calling himself a limited edition.

Charly Boy now took a jab at him suggesting that his frequent display of money and other luxury items online might be from a deeper emotional struggle and went further to add that not “all mental illnesses are noticeable.”

Dino however responded with a video strongly warning Charly Boy to steer clear, adding that he is using name to revive his dead career and to stay relevant again.

The senator did not hold back and he added that Charley Boy’s destiny is inside Freezer and he also talked about his current living condition hosting that Charly Boy is currently living the standard that people think.

“Charly Boy is trying to use my name to gain popularity because his destiny has been thrown inside a freezer, “I heard he has a leaking roof but he has no money to fix it.

He places a whole big bike in front of his house like a statue and doesn’t see that as a show-off.”

He captioned the video: “Boda agbaya… Charly Boy. Bad son of a good father. Egungun wey dey climb okada. Be careful.”

This is not the first time that social media users troll Dino’s lifestyle on social media.

This beef between these two big personalities is far from over as Charly Boy is sure to respond