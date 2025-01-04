Sadiq Umar Joins Valencia on Loan from Real Sociedad

Super Eagles forward Sadiq Umar has signed with Valencia CF on loan from Real Sociedad.

The loan deal will run until June 30, 2025, and allows Valencia to make the transfer permanent.

“The Nigerian international striker joins on loan until the end of the current season, with Valencia CF retaining an option to purchase him afterward,” the club stated.

Before his stint with Real Sociedad, Umar spent three successful seasons at UD Almería, where he scored 43 goals and provided 13 assists in 84 appearances. During the 2021-22 season, he played a pivotal role in securing Almería’s promotion to LaLiga EA SPORTS.

Sadiq is proud of a significant international experience, having played for clubs like Partizan Belgrade, Perugia, Rangers, NAC Breda, Torino, Bologna, Roma, and Spezia.

Valencia announced that Umar will be officially presented to the media on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Media Center at the Ciutat Esportiva of Valencia CF.

