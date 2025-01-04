Prince Abubakar Audu University Professor Abducted by Gunmen in Kogi State

Professor John Ebeh, a lecturer in the Department of Philosophy at Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi State, has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Agbeji, a suburb of Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area.

According to an eyewitness named Akpai, the gunmen executed the abduction swiftly and with precision. “They operated in a commando-like style. We saw a car trailing him aggressively, but we assumed it was a friend or colleague. Then we heard gunshots near his gate,” Akpai recounted.

A family source explained that the professor was intercepted by masked gunmen on Thursday evening as he neared his home.

“He was almost at his gate when a car sped in, blocking his path. Several masked men emerged from the vehicle and took him away at gunpoint,” the source said.

The abductors reportedly contacted the family on Friday night, demanding a ransom of N10 million.

While the university has yet to issue an official statement, a colleague described the incident as deeply shocking. “I just visited his family to express my sympathy,” the colleague said.

Efforts to contact the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Aya, for comments were unsuccessful, as calls went unanswered at the time of this report.

