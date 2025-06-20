In this interview, Zengue Abeng Doline Ines, a postgraduate in International Regionalism and Chairwoman of the Russia-Africa Youth Committee at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Federation, discusses aspects of Russia-Africa youth engagement, academic exchanges and other related activities as basis for strengthening diplomatic relations between Russia and Africa. Here are the interview excerpts:

How would you, in the first place, characterize and, further assess your work as Chairwoman of the Russia-Africa Youth Committee at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Federation?

Zengue Abeng: In the context of the changing situation, today’s youth are considered as the future leaders. As head of the Russia-Africa Youth Committee at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Federation, the committee has focused on three pillars: academic, youth diplomacy, cultural bridge-building, and strategic networking.

In terms of academic diplomacy: we have often organised lectures and working visits of strategic places such as African embassies. A flagship initiative was the highly successful 1st Online Summit for students in International Relations and related fields that was held in May 2025. This groundbreaking event brought together a diverse cohort of future diplomats and scholars from Russia and across Africa for rigorous debate on contemporary geopolitical issues. Crucially, we secured the active participation and support of senior Russian diplomats as panelists and mentors. Their direct engagement provided invaluable practical insights, lent significant weight to the discussions, and demonstrated tangible institutional backing for the youth dialogue. This summit exemplified committee’s commitment to creating high-level academic platforms beyond traditional seminars, fostering direct connections between emerging talent and seasoned practitioners.

With regards to assessment: The resounding success of this 1st Online Summit, particularly with the active involvement of serving Russian diplomats, is a key indicator of our growing impact and credibility. It proved the viability and appetite for such high-level virtual exchanges and set a strong precedent. This, alongside increased joint publications, internship placements, and focused research, demonstrates tangible progress. While scaling and funding remain challenges, initiatives like this summit solidify the foundation for impactful, long-term Russia-Africa youth collaboration and show the Committee’s ability to deliver meaningful engagement.

Based on the above discussion, do you think that there should be frequent youth exchanges between your educational academy and the youth from African countries?

Zengue Abeng: In the second broad category of Committee’s work relates to frequent Youth Exchange Programmes. Exchanges – both virtual and physical – are absolutely essential. Seeing Russian diplomats actively engage with and mentor young African talent online demonstrates the unique value our Academy brings. These include:

(i) Provide Direct Access: It offers African youth unprecedented access to Russian diplomatic perspectives and networks, as proven by the summit.

(ii) Validate the Model: The summit’s success andour previous activities show that exchanges can be impactful, complementing essential in-person programs.

(iii) Build on Momentum: We capitalize on the connections and goodwill through sustained interaction.

Russia’s University of International Affairs (MGIMO) held its 4th Youth Conference titled “Russia-Africa: What Next” in April 2025. Would you advocate for a similar innovative gathering of students and young leaders interested in Africa’s multifaceted questions in this geopolitical times?

Zengue Abeng: The third is Advocating for an Innovative Gathering. The Russia-Africa Youth Committee is a springboard for the Academy to host a distinct, innovative gathering. Leveraging the proven model of connecting students with practitioners (like diplomat panelists), that’s why we proposed strategically to focus on «From Dialogue to Action: Youth Co-Creating the Russia-Africa Partnership» model. Building directly on permanent discussions, Incorporate «Diplomat Labs» where students, mentored by officials, develop policy briefs on specific challenges, «Innovation Sprints» tackling shared issues like digital governance or food security tech. Ensure senior figures who supported the summit remains engaged. Translate the energy of the first summit into a concrete «Youth Implementation Track» feeding into the main Partnership Forum.

What are your views that, most possibly, a few aspects of Russia youth policy could be replicated in Africa? How would you explain the prospects Russia’s education and training for African student generation? Do you think more cultural activities and sports are useful for enhancing the geopolitical changes of the times?

Zengue Abeng: The fourth category focuses on Policy Replication. Africa is immensely diverse; wholesale replication is neither feasible nor desirable. However, adaptable elements could include such as:

Patriotic Education and Historical Awareness: Frameworks emphasizing national pride and historical context (adapted to each African nation’s narrative). Structured Youth Councils: Formalized avenues for youth voice in governance, mirroring Russian youth parliaments/councils, ensuring they are genuinely representative and impactful. Affordability and Scholarships: Compared to Western alternatives, Russian education remains relatively affordable, bolstered by government scholarships (though these need expansion and smoother administration). The prospect in strong if Russia enhances post-graduation support (alumni networks, on linkages in Russia/Africa) and ensures high-quality, relevant instruction. Cultural Activities and Sports:Immensely Useful. They are the bedrock of «soft power» and genuine connection: Cultural Exchange: Builds empathy, dismantles stereotypes, and creates shared human experiences far beyond formal politics.

What do Russia and Africa share in common? And what initiatives, to some degree, could transform Africa, and further strengthen future relations between Russia and Africa?

Zengue Abeng: The Russia-Africa Youth Committee’s fifth category of its operations is based on Shared Commonalities and Transformative Initiatives:

Shared Commonalities:

Quest for Multipolarity and Sovereignty: Both resist Western-dominated unipolarity, seeking a for balanced global order where their voices are heard.

Post-Colonial Identity and Development Challenges: Shared historical experiences of external domination and ongoing struggles for full economic sovereignty and development.

Resource Richness and Industrialization Goals: Possessing at natural resources while striving to Adi value and industrialize domestically.

Focus on Regional Integration

Security Concerns:Facing complex security threats, often requiring external partnerships.

Transformative Initiatives for Africa and Strengthening Policies.

Technology and Skills Transfer: Move beyond resources extraction. Establish joint *vocational training centers and technology hubs across Africa focused on agritech, renewable energy tech, mining engineering, and digital skills.

In conclusion, concretely my leadership is driven by the conviction that youth are not just the future, just active architects of the present Russia-Africa partnership. Our collective work at the Diplomatic Academy is about laying the intellectual, cultural, and the groundwork for a truly strategic, mutually beneficial, and enduring relationship built on shared aspirations and pragmatic cooperation. The initiatives outlined above, particularly those driven by and for youth, hold the key to transforming this potential into tangible reality.

*Kestér Kenn Klomegâh has diverse work experience in the field of policy research and business consultancy. His focused interests include geopolitical changes, foreign relations, and economic development-related questions in Africa, particularly concerning key global powers.