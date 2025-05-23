“RuggedMan is being Maltreated by the Police”- Human Right Activist Harrison

Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has been arrested and currently held in detention by the State Criminal investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Lagos state.

The veteran is reportedly held over an alleged misunderstanding with the performing musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN). The alarm was raised on instagram by Harrison Gwamnishu, a human right activist.

Harrison also added that the rapper is held without proper investigation and he is being mistreated in the police custody.

“No proper investigation has been concluded. He and others are being maltreated. I wish to draw the attention of Nigerians to what is going on.”

Sometime in August 2024 the rapper was suspended by the association alongside other entertainers. Hence the need to raise an alarm over his arrest and detention.

The police are yet to give any clear information on his arrest, allegation and the detention.