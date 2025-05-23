FG Pledges Support For Delta Steel Plant Revival

The Federal Government has pledged to support the revival of the Delta Steel Plant in Aladja, Delta State, now known as Premium Steel & Mines Ltd. Minister of Solid Minerals Development Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu led a team from the Ministry on a facility tour, during which the government expressed its commitment to addressing the plant’s challenges and creating an enabling environment for sustainability.

The plant, which has been dormant since 2021, has the potential to produce 1 million metric tonnes of liquid steel annually and create over 15,000 jobs (5,000 direct and 10,000 indirect). Prince Audu has tasked the company’s management to submit a detailed proposal with a revised timeline of 18 months to recommence full operations.

The Federal Government’s support is in line with President Tinubu’s directive to revive moribund steel assets across Nigeria. The President recognizes the critical role the steel sector plays in the economy and has promoted policies to support the industry.

The submission of the proposal with a revised timeline is expected to pave the way for the plant’s revival. With the government’s support, Premium Steel & Mines Ltd is poised to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.