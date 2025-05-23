Amnesty International Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif

Amnesty International has raised serious concerns about the treatment of Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif, who the Zamfara State Police Commissioner is currently holding.

Despite needing urgent medical attention following her recent abduction, she remains in police custody. At the same time, police in Sokoto State are demanding that she be transferred to their custody.

Hamdiyya’s life is in danger, and Amnesty is calling on Nigerian authorities to act quickly to ensure she gets the medical care she urgently needs.

This case has also brought attention to broader concerns about the growing crackdown on dissent in Sokoto State, led by Governor Ahmed Aliyu. Many believe that this trend threatens freedom of expression in Nigeria’s democracy.

Back in January, during a court hearing, Hamdiyya’s lawyer, Abba Hikima, requested police protection due to threats and intimidation in the courtroom.

The judge granted this request. While staying in Sokoto for the trial, Hamdiyya and her legal team were harassed at their hotel by unknown individuals.

Amnesty International says the Nigerian government and security agencies should stop targeting critics and instead focus on addressing the increasing violence in eastern Sokoto.

Armed groups frequently attack villages in the area, killing civilians and kidnapping women and girls.

Amnesty is urging the authorities to protect Hamdiyya, ensure she receives medical treatment, and take real steps to improve security in the region.