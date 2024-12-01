Ruger Opens Up About Love and Why Relationships Don’t Work for Him

Not every loverboy fits the traditional mold of romance! And Ruger is a prime example

Nigerian singer Ruger has opened up about his struggles with love and relationships, admitting that despite being a self-proclaimed loverboy, things just don’t seem to work out for him romantically.

In a recent interview with Naija FM, the hitmaker shared some surprising insights about his approach to relationships.

“I’m a loverboy,” Ruger confessed. “But I’ve come to realize that relationships don’t work for me.”

The singer explained that while his first instinct when meeting a girl is to think about getting serious, his interest often fizzles out just as quickly.

“At first, I’m all about getting serious with her,” he explained. “But then, out of nowhere, I just lose interest. It’s weird, but that’s how it is.”

When it comes to his female fans, Ruger also revealed that he prefers to keep things professional.

“Honestly, the most I can give a female fan on stage is a flower,” he said. “For me, it’s like we’re partners at the moment, just working together. I don’t see it going beyond that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...