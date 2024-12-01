Comedian Funny Bone Talks About Losing Friendship Over Pastor’s Phone Number

Nigerian comedian Funny Bone recently shared an amusing yet bizarre story about how a friendship ended because of a pastor’s phone number.

Taking to Instagram, Funny Bone explained that a former university friend stopped speaking to him after he couldn’t provide Pastor Jerry Eze’s personal phone number.

In his words: “So, an old university friend stopped talking to me because she claimed I refused to give her Pastor Jerry Eze’s personal phone number which, by the way, I don’t even have! Even if I did, am I just supposed to hand it out like candy?”

Rather than feeling hurt by the fallout, Funny Bone expressed relief over the situation.

“I’m happy we ain’t talking no more, and the feeling is very mutual,” he continued. “Some entitlement and pettiness can be so irritating.”

The story has sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans applauding Funny Bone for standing his ground and calling out unnecessary entitlement.

