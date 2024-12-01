Pains and Gains of Harmattan Season

Harmattan is a season of contrasts, arriving each year with a mix of anticipation and apprehension. For about five months from November to March Nigeria experiences this dry, dusty wind that sweeps across the land, bringing both relief and discomfort in equal measure. To some, it’s a much-needed break from the oppressive heat of the dry season; to others, it’s an inconvenient reminder of the dust and cold mornings that often come with it. But no matter how you feel about harmattan, it’s impossible to ignore its presence.

For many Nigerians, harmattan is a welcome respite after months of relentless rainfall and its attendant storms, thunder and floods. The mornings are cooler, the air crisp, and there’s a noticeable shift in the atmosphere that encourages the kind of peaceful stillness one can only find in the early hours of the day. It’s a season that prompts people to pull out their blankets and warm clothing, a luxury in a typically humid climate. The coolness of the early mornings, especially just after dawn, offers a rare sense of tranquility, making it a perfect time to enjoy a cup of tea, coffee or kok (steamed pap) while wrapped in a sweater.

Farmers also appreciate the season’s arrival. Harmattan’s dry winds help preserve crops, especially grains and legumes, by drying them with the scorching heat of the sun. This preservation is crucial, as crops stay safe from the rot and mold that can occur during the rainy season. The harvest comes to market, and fresh, sun-dried corn, beans, and groundnuts fill the stalls. Harmattan is almost like nature’s own harvest aid, extending the life of produce and making it a good time for storage and trading.

The season also has an unexpected gift for stargazers. The dust suspended in the air though a nuisance during the day, creates clearer skies at night, allowing for sharper views of the stars. In rural areas, far from the urban light pollution, harmattan nights are often magical. The stars seem closer, more visible, and the quiet stillness of the night creates a surreal ambiance that makes one pause in awe at the universe above. For anyone who enjoys the serenity of the night sky, harmattan offers an opportunity to see constellations in all their glory.

However, this season is not without its challenges. The dry winds that bring coolness also carry dust from the Sahara, creating a haze in the air that can irritate the lungs and eyes. For people with asthma, allergies, or other respiratory issues, harmattan can feel like a constant struggle. Hospitals see a rise in cases of respiratory illnesses, and people begin to cover their faces with scarves, handkerchiefs, or nose masks to shield themselves from the dust. The dry air, while refreshing for some, can also wreak havoc on skin, leaving lips cracked and skin dry, making moisturizers and lip balms a necessity.

Visibility is another major issue during harmattan. The dusty air can obscure the horizon, making it hard for drivers to see clearly on the road. Roads often appear foggy, and vehicles slow down as a result, honking to alert others to their presence. For pedestrians, walking across town becomes a delicate dance, trying to avoid the haze and dust that cling to the skin. Flights, too, are often delayed, rerouted or cancelled as airports contend with the low visibility. It’s a time when everyone: drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and even those waiting for flights must exercise extra caution.

The winds can also be a bit too strong for comfort. In rural areas, where firewood is still widely used for cooking, the dry conditions, combined with the high winds, often lead to fires. A small spark can turn into a wildfire in a matter of moments, devastating homes and farmlands. It’s a painful reality of harmattan that many have to face, and it’s one of the more tragic sides of the season. Every year, people find themselves mourning the loss of property, crops, and even lives because of these fires. Cigarette smokers and those playing with firecrackers are therefore warned to be careful.

Yet, despite all these challenges, harmattan has a strange way of uniting people. It forces communities to come together whether to share stories around a fire to stay warm, help each other during times of illness, or bond together when a neighbor’s house is destroyed by fire. The dry, cold winds bring about a sense of resilience, as Nigerians adapt to the season’s unpredictability. They stock up on the essentials: moisturizers, chapsticks, handkerchiefs, nose masks, and scarves, and settle into the rhythm of harmattan, knowing that it won’t last forever.

Interestingly, most festivities take place during harmattan season. Marriages, funerals, Christmas, New Year, Chieftaincy celebrations, etcetera are scheduled for the season because there won’t be need to fear possible rain disruptions of such social events. Invariably, more outdoor events happen during the dry harmattan season.

For all the inconveniences, harmattan remains a season that locals embrace. It’s a time to slow down, reflect, and appreciate the small comforts the warmth of a blanket, the quiet of a cold morning, or the beauty of a starry night. It’s a season of contradiction, where discomfort and beauty coexist. And though the winds may bring dust and the air may dry the skin, harmattan is also a time for conjugal bliss, reproduction, and growth in both nature and community. It forces people to adapt, to help each other, and to cherish the fleeting moments of relief from the oppressive heat.

Interestingly, harmattan’s impact isn’t confined to Nigeria. The dry winds travel across the Sahara and even over the Atlantic Ocean, carrying with them dust that can fertilize rainforests in far-off places like the Caribbean and South America. What begins as a nuisance in one part of the world becomes a crucial nutrient for ecosystems on the other side. It’s a reminder of the interconnectedness of nature and how even the dust that seems to disrupt our lives may have a greater purpose in the grander scheme of things.

Ultimately, harmattan is a season that offers both beauty and difficulty, a season of resilience and adaptation. It’s a season that brings people together, even as it challenges them. Whether you find yourself basking in the cool mornings or battling the dust, harmattan leaves an undeniable mark on everyone who experiences it; reminding us that, in the end, nature’s contradictions are part of its charm.

Sewuese Shaakaa is from the Department of Chemistry

Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State.

