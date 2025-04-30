Rüdiger Banned for Six Games for Throwing Object at Referee

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has been banned for six games for throwing an object at the referee during the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday.

In the match, which saw Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 3–2, Los Blancos had three players sent off. The culprits were Antonio Rüdiger, Jude Bellingham, and Lucas Vázquez.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Lucas Vázquez was handed a two-match ban for his protests against the officials:

“For minor violence against the referees,” the report stated, “while Vázquez has been handed a two-match ban for his protests against the officials.”

According to Real Madrid, Antonio Rüdiger has undergone successful surgery on his left knee:

“Antonio Rüdiger underwent surgery today for a tear in the outer meniscus of his left knee. The operation was performed by Dr. Manuel Leyes under the supervision of Real Madrid’s medical services. Rüdiger will begin his recovery process shortly.”