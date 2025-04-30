UCL: PSG Edges Arsenal in London in the First Leg of the Semifinals

PSG defeated the Gunners in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

It was a result Arsenal fans could hardly believe, especially after their impressive victories over Real Madrid in both legs of the quarter-finals, only to be outplayed by PSG on their home turf.

It was Ousmane Dembélé who found a way to score after cutting through the Gunners’ midfield with a superb strike just three minutes into the game. PSG had the better of the stats, similar to what the home side usually manages. PSG had 52% ball possession compared to the Gunners’ 48%.

The two teams will face off again next Wednesday, this time at the Parc des Princes stadium in France.

Today, Copa del Rey champions Barcelona will welcome Inter for the first leg of their semi-final tie.