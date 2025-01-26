National Troupe of Nigeria Launches Virtual Reality and Digital Games to Preserve Dance

The National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN) has launched an innovative project aimed at preserving and showcasing Nigerian cultural dances using virtual reality (VR) and digital games.

The initiative, titled Reimagining the National Troupe of Nigeria through Innovation, was officially launched on Saturday, December 21, at Queen Amina Garden, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

The project, developed in partnership with Sola Adekanye’s Open Innovative Access, uses advanced technology to document and promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

By blending traditional dance forms with modern technology, the initiative seeks to attract global audiences and preserve Nigerian dances for future generations.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, January 25, 2025, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hanatu Musa Musawa, represented by her Special Adviser, Ms. Mariam Ajaga, praised the project as a significant step toward globalizing Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

She described it as a way to keep traditional dances alive while showcasing them on a global scale.

Kaltume Bulama Gana, the Artistic Director of the National Troupe, explained that the initiative aims to merge the past with the present.

“Through this project, we will immerse audiences by seamlessly blending traditional dance with technology, creating performances that inspire wonder and imagination.

This is about preserving our cultural roots and ensuring younger generations embrace our rich heritage,” she said.

Actress Joke Silva, who also attended the event, commended the project.

Recalling her early career experiences with the National Troupe, Silva noted that the initiative would help shift youth focus from Western culture to Nigerian traditions by modernizing folklore and cultural expressions.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini, CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board and a former staff member of the Troupe, described the project as timely and groundbreaking.

“This tech-driven program will boost the Troupe’s visibility, allowing audiences worldwide to experience Nigerian culture without physical travel,” he said.

Sola Adekanye of Open Innovation Access added, “Our goal is to preserve African cultural and traditional elements in modern technological formats. Culture is the essence of a people, and this project is a historical milestone for Nigerians at home and abroad.”

The initiative not only enhances the Troupe’s visibility but also connects it to a global audience, allowing more people to engage with Nigerian culture through VR and digital platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...