The Guinness World Record has honored Portugal’s greatest player, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the footballer with the most international wins (132), according to Fabrizio Romano.

In contrast, Transfermarkt revealed that Ronaldo has scored 135 goals in 217 appearances for the Portuguese national team since making his debut in 2003.

Ronaldo, 37, guided Portugal to an emphatic 5-2 victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. In a match that extended into 30 minutes of extra time, Ronaldo scored and provided an assist despite missing a penalty in the early minutes of the game.

Portugal advanced to the semifinals with a 5-3 aggregate win over Denmark, which had previously won the first leg 1-0. Portugal will face Germany on April 4, 2025, while Spain will battle France in the other semifinal clash on April 5.