Igor Tudor replaces Thiago Motta as Juventus' First Team coach

Juventus FC has announced the sacking of Thiago Motta as the club’s Men’s First Team coach.

He was immediately replaced by Igor Tudor.

“Juventus FC also announced that the Men’s First Team will now be led by Igor Tudor, who will take charge of his first training session tomorrow, Monday, 24 March.”

The Old Lady of Turin has parted ways with its former player-turned-manager, who joined the club in June 2024 as a replacement for Allegri.

The club thanked Thiago Motta after nine months in charge:

“The club would like to thank Thiago Motta and all of his staff for their professionalism and for the work they have carried out in recent months with passion and dedication. The club wishes them the best of luck for the future.”

After 29 Serie A games this season, the Old Lady has struggled, winning 13, drawing 13, and losing 3, sitting outside the Champions League spots in the league standings.

Last month, Juventus was knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli and eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by PSV, a setback that ultimately led to Thiago Motta’s dismissal.