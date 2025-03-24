Newly-Decorated NESO Officers Tasked with Commitment to Nigeria’s War Against Terrorism, Insurgency

The Neighborhood Enlightenment and Safety Organization (NESO) has called on its newly promoted officers to be more dedicated to duty, especially the security and safety of the neighborhoods, communities, states, and nations.

Assistant Corp Commandant General (ACCG) South East Command, Kalu Chukwuemeka, made the call in Abagana, Anambra state, at the Command’s 2025 rank decoration and appointment letter issuance ceremony.

He congratulated the newly decorated officers and described their promotion as deserving in view of their commitment, loyalty, patriotism, and dedication to the country’s service.

While reminding them of the organization’s primary objectives which included counter-terrorism and insurgency, Kalu pledged the Command’s continued collaboration with other sister agencies towards the fight against insurgency and terrorism.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to adopt the organization and send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to create it as a special counter-terrorism and insurgency Agency.

He said, “On behalf of the Corps Commandant General of NESO, Dr. Sani Aliyu, I welcome you all to this year 2025 rank decoration and appointment letter issuance ceremony.

“This new ranks are well deserving of your commitment, loyalty, patriotism and dedication to the service of our great country, Nigeria. To whom much is given, much is expected.

“Remember, NESO’s primary objective is to counter terrorism and insurgency; therefore, this promotion is a call for more dedication to duty and ensuring the security and safety of our neighborhoods, communities, states, and the nation at large.

“Let me take this opportunity to call on Mr. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to adopt NESO and send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to create NESO as a special counter-terrorism and insurgency agency.

“Congratulations to the officers, and I am encouraging you to do more.”

Also, State Commandant Grace Kanu identified insufficient manpower as one of the major challenges facing the Command due to fear.

“But we’re overcoming it. Last week we recruited some officers. Though I have gallant boys on the ground, we need more boys because we have a target from the federal government,” she added.

Over 25 officers were decorated in a ceremony attended by friends and family members of the officers.