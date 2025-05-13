Rivers Women Protest Abduction of WAEC Candidates by Pirates

Women from Bille Kingdom in Rivers State staged a protest at the Government House in Port Harcourt, demanding the release of eight students abducted by pirates on May 6 while traveling to sit for WAEC exams.

The pirates hijacked three boats along the Port Harcourt Bille waterways, kidnapping 13 passengers.

Clad in black, the women decried the rising insecurity, alleging rape and ransom demands.

Protest leader Janet Adebayo called for urgent military intervention to rescue the victims and protect the waterways. State officials assured the protesters of prompt action, while police investigations continue.