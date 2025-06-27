Rivers Crisis: We’re Eager for Fubara to Return and Fulfill his Mandate— Ex-Lawmaker Mikko

Former House of Representatives member, Bernerd Mikko, has called for an end to the political feud between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News, monitored by The News Chronicle, Mikko emphasized the need for peace, stating that Rivers elders should prioritize stability.

He added that if replacing Fubara with someone from another state would serve the interest of Rivers people, it should not be ruled out.

Addressing his previous support for Fubara, Mikko said his current stance is driven by the need for unity.

“We’re eager for the governor to return and fulfill his mandate. We want him to implement the budget and conduct local government elections. What we don’t want is division in our state,” he said.

Recall that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike announced the resolution of the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, declaring that peace has been restored.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Wike said he, suspended Governor Sim Fubara, and the embattled state lawmakers have reconciled.

“We are members of the same political family. Disagreements happen, but today, we’ve resolved them,” Wike told reporters.

The political rift had previously led to Fubara’s suspension, a six-month state of emergency, and the appointment of a Sole Administrator by Tinubu.

Wike affirmed that all parties have agreed to work together moving forward, adding, “There will be no more acrimony.”