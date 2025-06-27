 The Editor in chief of Vogue Magazine Exits after 37 years

It’s the beginning of a new era for vogue!

Anna Wintour has officially exited her role as the editor in chief for the fashion magazine vogue. Her exit marks the end and a new beginning of an era for vogue.

Anna has been the editor in chief for vogue for a remarkable 37 years managing all editorial in all things fashion for the worlds most influential fashion magazine.

Following this development the search for an editor has begun, according to reports the publisher behind Vogue Condé Nast is on the look out for a potential successor to replace Anna.

While with Vogue Anna transformed Vogue to what it is in terms of fashion, she spent nearly four decades with Vogue and she shaped the magazine featuring creative designers, talented photographers and also models which made the magazine a symbol of creativity and sophistication.

The reason for her sudden exit is not clearly stated yet, but one question remains “can the new editor in chief fit into the big shoes that Anna has left in Vogue?