Rihanna Names Baby Girl Rocki Irish Mayers: ‘Love Is All That Can Raise a Child Truly’

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna has announced the birth of her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Their daughter, named Rocki Irish Mayers, was born on September 13, 2025.

The news was shared by Rihanna on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, September 24, where she posted a photo of herself holding the newborn, wrapped in a pink blanket. In a second image, she added a pair of miniature pink boxing gloves. Her caption read:

“Rocki Irish Mayers. Sept 13 2025.”

This is the couple’s first daughter. They are already parents to two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.

Rihanna, 37, first revealed her third pregnancy during the Met Gala in New York on May 5, 2025, wearing a custom Marc Jacobs outfit that revealed her baby bump.

In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, she outlined her hopes for family life, saying:

“I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em. The only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. The only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

A$AP Rocky, 36, has also spoken publicly about his partner and fatherhood. In 2021, he told GQ that Rihanna was “the love of my life.” Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue, he described his feelings for her as “internal, external, infinite, the past, the future.”

The couple, who had been friends for years, made their relationship public in 2021.

Rihanna, born Robyn Fenty in Barbados, is one of the most successful musicians of her generation. She has also built global businesses, including Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, with a personal fortune estimated by Forbes at more than one billion dollars.

With the arrival of Rocki, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents of three, continuing their tradition of giving each child a name beginning with the letter R.