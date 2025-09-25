spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 25, 2025 - 3:37 PM

Rolling Away a National Embarrassment

Opinions
â€” By: Ike Willie-Nwobu

â€”

Rolling away a national embarrassment
National Library

For Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, the rot must now be brought to a stop in a country seemingly stuck in a rut. Since 2006, theÂ  National Library, which was supposed to serve as a symbol of aÂ  progressive, productive country moving from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy, has stuck out like a sore thumb in its incompletion.

To celebrate the grand occasion of her 65th birthday on September 21, the First Lady appealed to her well-wishers to use the opportunity to raise funds to facilitate the completion of the National Library. So far, well over twenty billion naira has been raised. It is worth celebrating. She is worth celebrating.

Undoubtedly, the pulse of a country, any country, can be felt, unmistakably, in the temperature that radiates from the pages of its books. From the lowest rungs of the society to the corridors of power, books that open up to embrace education, literacy, egalitarianism, equality, and measurable progress can tell a society where it is at any given moment. This has been true from time immemorial.

All over the world, for centuries, public libraries have served as a monument to enlightenment but also equality. Indeed, in keeping books safe and accessible to all, no matter their standing in the society, public libraries haveÂ  often served as a bastion of progress and a bulwark againstÂ  creeping dictatorship. Yet, since 1981, when it was first mooted,Nigeria’s National Library has stood incomplete, a sign of a countryÂ  racking up miles in a feverish race to return to its retrogressive past.

In the time the National Library has stood incomplete and inconsequential, mocking a country’s futile efforts to make any appreciable progress, bloated budgets have been dedicated to far less meaningful projects by successive administrations.

In the time, the National Library has become a national eyesore, government houses have been renovated and refurbished many times over at outrageous amounts, even when there was no need for such; many other public structures have sprung up in different areas. There has also been no shortage of instances where government officials grew inventive in devising new ways and means to spend public resources.

For many years, the reading culture in Nigeria has been steadily declining. Today, many young people in Nigeria would rather do anything else than open a book. With the standard of education calamitously falling at the same time, Nigeria has come to face a problem brewed by ignorance and illiteracy. The consequences have been devastating.

With so many young people at crossroads, crime rates have soared and poverty deepened, with many young people dissatisfied with the quality of their lives.Â 

It isÂ  thus highly commendable thatÂ  the First Lady has turned her benign attention towards such an important project. In a country where past presidents prefer to set up gigantic personal libraries, it is refreshing that something willÂ  finally be done to complete such aÂ  nationalÂ  monument.

If she can coordinate the resources for its eventual completion, she will be fondly remembered for it. But, even more thanÂ  the space its completion wouldÂ  reserve for her in Nigeria’s history books, she would have rolled away a national embarrassment for Nigeria while giving the country the beacon it needsÂ  to navigate itsÂ  turbulent seas.

 

Ike Willie-Nwobu,

ikewilly9@gmail.com

Previous article
BREAKING: Building Collapses in Lagos, Several Feared Trapped
Next article
Rihanna Names Baby Girl Rocki Irish Mayers: â€˜Love Is All That Can Raise a Child Trulyâ€™
Ike Willie-Nwobu
Ike Willie-Nwobu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

DSS Arrests Kwara Monarchâ€™s Wife and Aide Over Terrorism Links

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

News 0
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

News 0
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

News 0
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x