September 25, 2025 - 3:37 PM

FG Reaffirms Funding for Technical Colleges, Warns Principals Against Illegal Charges

Education
By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Federal Government Reaffirms Full Funding for Technical Colleges, Warns Principals Against Illegal Charges
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

In a significant move to bolster technical education, the Federal Government has announced that it will bear the complete cost of tuition and all approved charges for students in all Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs) across Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, made the declaration today, stressing the government’s commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian child is denied access to technical and vocational training due to financial constraints.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Education, the government’s funding covers not only tuition but also a comprehensive list of expenses. These include boarding fees, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, prospectuses, ID cards, stationery, medical services, vocational tools, utilities, security, and even extra lessons and insurance.

Dr. Alausa issued a stern warning to school administrators, stating that no principal or official is permitted to demand any unauthorized payments from parents or guardians. He has directed that circulars reinforcing this free-education policy be sent to all affected schools and parents immediately.

“The government bears the full cost of tuition to guarantee equal access,” Dr. Alausa stated.

“No Nigerian child should be denied access to technical education because of illegal charges. By investing in education today, we are building a stronger, self-reliant Nigeria.”

The Minister clarified that while the government covers all institutional costs, parents of boarding students are responsible for providing specific personal items. A detailed list issued by the Ministry includes bedding, toiletries, cutlery, a set of school shoes, Sunday or Jumat wear, and a single ream of A4 paper for registration.

This initiative is a cornerstone of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a critical pathway for human capital development. The government aims to equip youth with employable skills to strengthen national progress and economic competitiveness.

The Ministry confirmed that monitoring mechanisms are in place to swiftly address any policy violations and urged all stakeholders to help safeguard the free-education policy, ensuring that Federal Technical Colleges fulfill their mandate of producing skilled graduates for national transformation. Parents were advised to report any illegal fees through official channels provided by the Ministry.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
