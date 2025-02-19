Rihanna Breaks Silence as A$AP Rocky Is Found Not Guilty of Assault

Billionaire singer Rihanna was overcome with emotion after a Los Angeles jury found her partner, A$AP Rocky, not guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The verdict, delivered on Tuesday, brought an end to a legal battle that had been hanging over the rapper for nearly three years.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was facing two felony counts of assault related to a 2021 incident involving his former childhood friend, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli.

The case accused Rocky of firing a gun during an altercation, but after a tense trial, the jury ruled in his favor, clearing him of all charges.

As the verdict was read, Rihanna couldn’t hold back her tears. The emotional moment saw Rocky immediately jumping into the gallery to hug his loved ones, including Rihanna, before embracing his lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

The rapper had been facing the possibility of a 24-year prison sentence, making the not-guilty ruling a massive relief for him and his family.

Taking to Instagram to express her gratitude, Rihanna shared a heartfelt message, writing, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy.” Her words reflected a deep sense of relief and appreciation for the outcome.

The case had been widely followed, with fans and supporters of the couple eagerly awaiting the verdict. Now, with the legal battle behind them, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky can finally move forward, focusing on their family and careers without the weight of uncertainty.