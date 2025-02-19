Normalcy Returns to Lagos Assembly as Party Leaders Await Tinubu’s Intervention

The speakership tussle at the Lagos state House of Assembly seems to have been quelled after Monday’s commotion, which saw operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) deployed to the complex.

It was gathered that stakeholders and party elders are holding talks and exploring political solutions to the crisis, which threatens the smooth running of governance in the state.

Decrying the chaotic situation, some party leaders who reacted to the Monday’s breach of the peace that led to the sealing of Speaker Mojisola Meranda’s office and that of her deputy, said they were awaiting President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

One of the elders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that, “The President may soon intervene since he is back in Abuja after his foreign trip and has been briefed on the matter.”

Meanwhile, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Progressives Alliance, claimed that the Monday crisis was orchestrated to discredit impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and President Tinubu, who is believed to support him.

The deployment of DSS operatives caused tension amid speculation over a possible move to remove Meranda.

However, she retained the support of the majority, as lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in her before the House adjourned indefinitely.

Recall that Obasa who had rejected his removal was impeached on January 13 while in the United States.

The APC group through its Secretary, Segun Banjo said, “The House Committee Chairman on Information, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe didn’t controvert the DSS. The only thing he said to the contrary was the operatives went beyond their brief.

“We have it on good authority that yesterday’s event was prearranged by the Meranda-led leadership of the House to tar President Bola Tinubu and Hon Mudashiru Obasa with the brush of an anti democrat because it is the same House that invited the Department of State Security Services that also mobilised the civil servants to attack the operatives.

“So, where is the role of Tinubu and Obasa in the matter that the so-called invasion was attributed to them and they are being dragged in the court of public opinion? The same Obasa who has been keeping to common sense including taking the case before the court.”