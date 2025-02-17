Rights Groups Condemn Onitsha Drug Market Closure, Accuse NAFDAC of Targeting Innocent Traders

Rights groups, the Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE), and the Campaign for Democracy, CD South East Zone, have strongly condemned the closure of the Onitsha Drug Market and other adjoining markets at Onitsha Bridge Head in Anambra State.

The HURIDE Executive Director and CD South East Zonal Chairman, Dede Uzor A Uzor, condemned the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Recall that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, closed down the Onitsha Drug Market, Plumbing Materials Market, Iron Rod Market, and other adjoining Markets on Monday.

Some detachments of both Soldiers and other security forces were said to have invaded the markets, with the primary aim of impounding and confiscating fake, expired, and unwholesome drugs in the market.

However, HURIDE has said that this was not only a war against fake and adulterated drugs but a total clampdown on the goods of innocent traders, especially those who are not dealing drugs and those whose products were even approved by NAFDAC.

The group said the report they got from the market was that NAFDAC officials have been forcibly breaking into the shops of these drug dealers to search for unwholesome drugs without the owners being present.

They warned NAFDAC officials that they should be ready to give an account of live-saving drugs and money allegedly packed in some shops by traders, which they are now breaking into without the owners being present.

“In 2007, when the late Dora Prof. Akunyili closed down the same Market, traders were allowed to be present when their shops were being searched because some of them left huge amounts of money in their shops.

“How would you punish the sinners and the righteous together?

“Does it mean that everyone in the market engages in unwholesome drug trade? What about those who have large some of money left in their shops? Who would account for it?

“Who would also account for these life-saving drugs with NAFDAC numbers that are being carted away?” Uzor asked.

He harped on the need to protect every citizen’s right to be protected, which is guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Uzor also demanded that the NAFDAC deploy new strategies for tracking down those who are dealing with fake and expired drugs in order not to trample on the rights of innocent Nigerians.

The group said to avoid continuous closure of the Market, subjecting the innocent ones to unnecessary punishment, NAFDAC should support the Anambra State government and other authorities in the ongoing building of a standard drug Market at Oba in Idemili South Local Government, which will help to checkmate sale of fake, unwholesome and adulterated drugs.

