Sule Lamido Warns Against Religious Leaders’ Growing Influence in Politics

Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has raised concerns about the increasing involvement of religious leaders in politics. He stated that clerics now hold significant influence over voters and the political process.

Lamido made these remarks in a viral video during a condolence visit to Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachikun in Kaduna, following the death of his eldest son.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister expressed worry that religious leaders have taken control of the political space, openly endorsing candidates and directing their followers on whom to support.

“Despite their spiritual responsibilities, clerics are now competing for power. They should serve as guides to politicians, but since they want political influence, we politicians have stepped back to observe. We are waiting for them to tell us who to vote for. For the sake of fairness and justice, everyone should stick to their societal role,” he said.

Lamido also pointed out that just like political parties face internal conflicts, religious sects are also divided. He warned that Nigeria’s political landscape would remain unstable unless unity is achieved.

In previous years, religious leaders played a role in encouraging voter registration. However, during the 2023 general election one of Nigeria’s most polarizing mosques and churches went beyond mobilization and actively endorsed candidates.

Many sermons and Islamic khutbas became platforms for political endorsements. Some churches declared divine mandates for certain candidates, while some imams urged their followers to vote along religious lines. Interestingly, many of these religious predictions did not come true.

Recently, a controversy arose over a planned Qur’an convention initially scheduled for February 22, 2025, in Abuja. The event was expected to gather 30,000 Qur’an memorisers, writers, reciters, and calligraphers.

However, it was postponed indefinitely after some Islamic scholars questioned its legitimacy, suspecting it was politically motivated ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In the 2023 election, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket nearly caused a political crisis but ultimately survived due to strong backing from religious leaders, who assured their followers of its ‘blessings.’ Ethnic and regional sentiments, particularly in the South West, also played a crucial role.

During the election, Tinubu’s allies in northern Nigeria actively sought support from influential Muslim scholars, which helped secure their backing. Now, similar efforts seem to be underway as political figures begin strategizing for 2027.

Meanwhile, Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is reportedly working to improve his image in the predominantly Muslim North ahead of the next election. His attendance at Ramadan iftar gatherings and other social events in the region, along with monetary donations, are seen as efforts to win over religious leaders.

Obi’s supporters argue that, aside from alleged electoral malpractice, his failure to court northern religious leaders was a major factor in his 2023 defeat. As the 2027 election approaches, his team appears determined to avoid making the same mistake.

