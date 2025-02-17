Timini Egbuson Calls Out Musicians for Lack of Support Towards Nollywood

Nollywood star Timini Egbuson has sparked a conversation about the relationship between the Nigerian music and film industries, suggesting that musicians don’t show as much support for Nollywood as actors do for their music.

Taking to his X page on Sunday, the actor expressed his thoughts, stating that he wished musicians would rally behind the film industry in the same way actors promote and celebrate Nigerian music.

“Really wish musicians supported Nollywood the way we support their music, but that’s a conversation for another day,” he wrote.

His statement has since ignited discussions among fans, with some agreeing that actors frequently endorse and promote musicians by featuring in music videos, attending their concerts, and even incorporating their songs into movie soundtracks.

Others, however, argue that many musicians have played active roles in Nollywood, either by starring in films or producing movie soundtracks that contribute to the industry’s growth.

Over the years, the connection between both industries has been undeniable. Several actors, including some of Nollywood’s biggest names, have ventured into music, collaborating with artists or even releasing their own songs.

Likewise, some musicians have made appearances in Nollywood films, bringing their fanbase into the cinema world. Additionally, many actresses have been featured as vixens in music videos, further bridging the gap between both industries.

While the relationship between Nollywood and the music industry is evident, Timini’s comment raises an important question: Could musicians do more to uplift Nigerian cinema? Or is there already enough mutual support between both creative spaces? One thing is certain—this is a discussion that won’t be ending anytime soon.